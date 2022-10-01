Three Mines Contained 800Mln Cubic Meters of Gas at Time of Nord Stream Incident - Gazprom

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The three mines contained about 800 million cubic meters of gas at the time of the explosions that disabled the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Gazprom representative Sergey Kurplyanov said.

"According to available estimates, the three mines contained about 800 million cubic meters of gas at the time of the incident," Kurplyanov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

That amount is equivalent to the consumption of gas by Denmark over the course of three months, he added.

On Monday, simultaneous attacks on the two pipelines caused a fall in pressure and has leaks into the Baltic Sea.

Swedish and Danish authorities said they detected several explosions and the consensus is that the incidents amounted to sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are no longer satisfied by imposing sanctions on Russia and have begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure.