UrduPoint.com

Three Mines Contained 800Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas At Time Of Nord Stream Incident - Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Three Mines Contained 800Mln Cubic Meters of Gas at Time of Nord Stream Incident - Gazprom

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The three mines contained about 800 million cubic meters of gas at the time of the explosions that disabled the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Gazprom representative Sergey Kurplyanov said.

"According to available estimates, the three mines contained about 800 million cubic meters of gas at the time of the incident," Kurplyanov said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

That amount is equivalent to the consumption of gas by Denmark over the course of three months, he added.

On Monday, simultaneous attacks on the two pipelines caused a fall in pressure and has leaks into the Baltic Sea.

Swedish and Danish authorities said they detected several explosions and the consensus is that the incidents amounted to sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday that it is investigating the pipeline explosions as acts of international terrorism.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are no longer satisfied by imposing sanctions on Russia and have begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Nord Vladimir Putin United States Denmark Gas Million

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

3 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

3 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

3 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

3 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.