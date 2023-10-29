Three Ministers to participate in discussions at Global Health Forum tomorrow

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Three ministers are scheduled to participate in a dialogue session titled "Investing in Health in the Kingdom, Successes and Aspirations" tomorrow.

This session is part of the Global Health Forum's accompanying conference and aims to discuss key transformations and investment opportunities in the health sector.

The event is expected to be attended by several ministers, officials, and CEOs of major local and international companies.

The dialogue session will feature the Minister of Health, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef. The forum, which carries the slogan "Invest in Health," will take place from October 29 to 31 at the Roshen Front Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event anticipates the participation of 300 individuals from local and international companies specializing in the health field. Now in its sixth edition, the Global Health Forum stands as a prominent event in the healthcare industry.

The forum expects the signing of several agreements with both government and private agencies. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations and technologies in the medical and health sectors. The forum features various programs and workshops, including 30 dialogue sessions, where 100 speakers, who are specialists in the medical and health fields, will provide insights.

The dialogue session involving the three ministers is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m.