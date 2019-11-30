UrduPoint.com
Three Minors Injured In Knife Attack In The Hague Released From Hospital - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:40 AM

Three Minors Injured in Knife Attack in The Hague Released From Hospital - Police

The Hague (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The three minors who were injured as a result of a knife attack in the center of The Hague in the Netherlands have been released from the hospital, local police said.

"All three victims of the stabbing at #GroteMarktstraat #TheHague  were released from the hospital," the police Tweeted.

The attack happened on Friday. An unidentified man attacked the three people on a popular shopping street in the city center.

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands said the Dutch police were looking for a black-clad man aged 40 to 50 in connection with the attack. A motive for the attack has not been established, but police are considering all possibilities, Dutch media said.

