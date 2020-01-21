Three Missiles Hit 'Green Zone' in Baghdad, Close to US Embassy - Security Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Three missiles landed in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital, where the US embassy is located, in the early hours of Tuesday, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik.

"Three missiles landed in the area close to the US embassy in the 'green zone' in Baghdad, air raid sirens are heard from the embassy," the source said.

There is currently no information on damages or casualties.