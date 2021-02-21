Three Missiles Hit Iraqi Airbase North of Baghdad, Two Employees Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Two employees of Iraqi airbase Balad, located north of Baghdad, suffered injuries after three missiles hit the facility on Saturday, the Al-Sumaria newspaper reported, citing an Iraqi security source.

According to the source, the missiles were launched from a Katyusha-type launcher and exploded near the airbase.

One of the injured employees is a citizen of Iraq and the nationality of the second has not yet been identified, the source added.