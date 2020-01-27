Three Missiles Strike US Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Three missiles landed on the territory of the US embassy in Baghdad late on Sunday night, one of the missiles hit the embassy's restaurant, Al Arabiya reports citing security sources.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq's Al Sumaria tv reported that several missiles landed next to the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital, where the US embassy and various Iraqi government buildings are located.

There have been no reports of casualties or damages.