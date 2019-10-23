Three Missing After Greek Coast Guard Rams Into Migrant Boat - Reports

Three people have been reported missing and six injured after a Greek coast guard vessel crashed into a boat carrying 34 migrants in the Agean Sea, a Greek news agency reported on Wednesday

According to preliminary information from the AMNA news agency, the accident occurred when a small coast guard vessel failed to notice the migrant-filled boat due to its navigation lights being off and rammed into it.

European border and coast guard agency Frontex reported the rescue of 31 people and an ongoing search for three � one infant and two men.

The victims were taken to Kos Hospital on the island near Turkey. There is no information regarding their conditions.