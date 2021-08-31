UrduPoint.com

Three Months After DR Congo Volcano Eruption, Thousands Seeking Aid

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:46 PM

Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thousands seeking aid

More than three months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands are still living in makeshift shelters and crying out for government help

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :More than three months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands are still living in makeshift shelters and crying out for government help.

"My house was consumed by the lava. I have seven children and no food. We are suffering terribly," said Furaha Mawazo, whose family is among the 4,000 being temporarily housed at a school compound in Kayembe just north of Goma, the capital of the troubled North Kivu province.

The "homes" consist of tarpaulins salvaged by the residents and lashed together by families still traumatized by the events of May 22 when the volcano eruption destroyed their homes.

The shelters are tiny. Josephine Kakuru Mayani, a widow in her 50s, lives in a tiny space that she shares with her large family at night.

An estimated 400,000 of the 600,000 residents of Goma left the city after the one-day eruption of Nyiragongo, a strato-volcano nearly 3,500 metres (11,500 feet) tall that straddles the East African Rift tectonic divide.

More than a quarter went to Sake, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) west of Goma.

Over 30 people died from lava burns or asphyxiation, and in accidents during the panicked exodus from the eruption which destroyed hundreds of homes.

Related Topics

Died Goma Congo May Family From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

32 minutes ago
 Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate ..

Minister urges need to sensitize youth on climate change impacts

16 seconds ago
 US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convinc ..

US Vaccine Mandate for Public Events Could Convince 25% of Unvaccinated to Get J ..

18 seconds ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

1 hour ago
 Drive against dengue gears up in city

Drive against dengue gears up in city

21 seconds ago
 Drone attack on southern Saudi airport wounds 8: c ..

Drone attack on southern Saudi airport wounds 8: coalition

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.