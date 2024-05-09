Three More Chinese Items Inscribed On UNESCO Memory Of The World Regional Register
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Three items from China have been listed as documentary heritage on the Asia Pacific regional register of UNESCO's Memory of the World (MOW) Programme, the National Archives Administration of China said Thursday.
The listed items include archives relating to traditional teahouses in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, genealogical records of the communities of Huizhou in east China's Anhui Province, and printing blocks housed at the Dege Sutra Printing House in Sichuan.
The decision was approved at the 10th General Meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, convened from Tuesday to Wednesday in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
To date, China has 17 items of documentary heritage inscribed on the MOW regional register for Asia and the Pacific.
