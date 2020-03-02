Three More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Israel - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Israel has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, according to the country's Health Ministry, two of the patients have recently returned from Italy where the virus has been spreading rapidly.

"The Ministry of Health notes that there were positive results for 3 more coronavirus patients. They are patients number 8, 9, 10," the ministry said in a statement late on Sunday, specifying that the infected individuals are only displaying mild symptoms.

According to the release, two of the patients are members of a family that returned from Italy, where the virus has been spreading rapidly, on Thursday.

Israel is introducing special restrictions for people arriving from Australia and Italy, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All Israelis arriving from the two countries will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Tourists from Australia and Italy are temporarily prohibited from coming to Israel. The same travel restrictions apply to people coming from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao and Singapore.

Israel has also temporarily banned foreigners from entering the country if they have recently been to China, where the current coronavirus outbreak started in December.