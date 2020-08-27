Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in Russia - Health Minister

Three more vaccines against the coronavirus are currently in the process of registration in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Three more vaccines against the coronavirus are currently in the process of registration in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"At the moment, three more vaccines are being registered," Murashko told reporters.

The minister added that these were both, domestic and foreign developments, the production of which would be carried out in Russia.