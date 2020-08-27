UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered In Russia - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Three More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Registered in Russia - Health Minister

Three more vaccines against the coronavirus are currently in the process of registration in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Three more vaccines against the coronavirus are currently in the process of registration in Russia, the country's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"At the moment, three more vaccines are being registered," Murashko told reporters.

The minister added that these were both, domestic and foreign developments, the production of which would be carried out in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

59 minutes ago

US Judge Halts Federal Execution Scheduled for Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Six Greek F-16 Fighter Jets Take Part in Eunomia J ..

2 minutes ago

Business community urge Federal government for sav ..

2 minutes ago

Bryan brothers bring curtain down on legendary ten ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.