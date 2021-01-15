Three More Individuals Charged in Connection to Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Three more individuals have been charged for allegedly participating in the siege of the Capitol building on January 6, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried were charged today in Federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021," the release said.

Both men each face three counts including unlawfully entering restricted grounds and depredation of government property.

The Justice Department in a separate press release announced that a retired firefighter from the state of Pennsylvania has been charged in connection to the Capitol riot. Robert Sandford, 55, is facing charges for illegal activity on Capitol grounds and for hitting three Capitol police officers with a fire extinguisher.

The authorities have opened more than 170 cases in connection with the incident and have charged 40 individuals as of Thursday afternoon. The individuals facing charges came to the Capitol from across the country, including Virginia, New York, Florida, Idaho, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Hawai, Iowa, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, West Virginia and Washington, DC.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to protest the lawmakers for certifying electoral slates from several US states that the president claims robbed him of election victory. The supporters clashed with police before seizing the rotunda and inauguration stage. Five people died in the incident, including an Air Force veteran who was shot dead by police and a Capitol police officer.