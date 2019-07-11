UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three More Orcas Leave Russia's 'Whale Jail' To Be Released Into Wild

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:46 PM

Three More Orcas Leave Russia's 'Whale Jail' to Be Released Into Wild

Three orcas who were rescued from the notorious "whale Jail" in Russia's Far East have started their journey toward the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Region, Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), which is responsible for transporting the animals, told Sputnik on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Three orcas who were rescued from the notorious "whale Jail" in Russia's Far East have started their journey toward the place of their release in the Khabarovsk Region, Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO), which is responsible for transporting the animals, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The research institute said that the animals had been loaded into three trucks with the help of a crane.

"All three vehicles have left [the 'whale jail'] as part of a single convoy," VNIRO said.

The first two orcas and six belugas were set free by VNIRO into the Sea of Okhotsk on June 27.

All eight animals survived their transportation to the Khabarovsk Region, while experts feared that some of the mammals might die along the way.

The rest of the around 100 orcas and belugas are expected to be released back into their natural habitat by October.

After the story about orcas and belugas being held in deplorable conditions in Srednyaya Bay made headlines last fall, an investigation into the matter was launched. A local court later ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

Related Topics

Russia Jail Vehicles Okhotsk Khabarovsk June October All From Million Court

Recent Stories

France's Brunel denies problems with new coaches a ..

3 minutes ago

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to promote ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to build IT park in Quetta

6 minutes ago

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Mi ..

6 minutes ago

UK Government Concerned About Incident With UK Tan ..

6 minutes ago

UK Government Instructs Commercial Ships to Stay o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.