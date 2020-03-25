Three More Patients Died of Coronavirus in Romania - Response Team

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Three more people have died in Romania of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), they were residents of the Suceava County, the Digi 24 television channel reported citing a coronavirus response team under the Romanian cabinet.

The total death toll at the national level has reached 11, the channel said.

Earlier, the country's authorities reported 762 cases of infection.