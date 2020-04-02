Three More People With COVID-19 Die in Moscow - Coronavirus Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The coronavirus response center of Moscow reported on Thursday about three new fatalities among the patients with COVID-19, with the victims aged from 63 to 72 years and having suffered from coexisting diseases.

"Three patients have died in Moscow, they had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The patients were aged from 63 to 72 years," the response center said.

All three victims suffered from other diseases, including cardiovascular ones. One of the deceased persons has recently returned from a foreign country, according to the center.