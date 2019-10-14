MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Three mortar rounds landed near the parliament building in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Monday, media reported citing local officials.

According to security officials, as cited by the TOLO news agency, no casualties have been reported.

No one has come forward yet to claim the attack.

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban group for almost two decades, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the IS.