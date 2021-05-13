Three Most Severely Injured Kazan Schoolchildren Undergo Surgery in Moscow - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Three Kazan schoolchildren who were the most severely injured in Tuesday's shooting underwent surgery in Moscow and their treatment continues, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The three most severely injured children were operated on yesterday in the evening and today in Moscow. We continue surgical intervention, this is required by the situation," Murashko said at a government meeting.

The minister recalled that the most severely injured five children and three adults, as well as the mother of an injured girl, were transported by the Ministry of Emergencies from Kazan to six hospitals in Moscow.

A 19 year old gunman opened fire in a school in the main city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday. According to regional authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and over twenty more people were injured in the tragic incident.