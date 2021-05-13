UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Most Severely Injured Kazan Schoolchildren Undergo Surgery In Moscow - Minister

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Three Most Severely Injured Kazan Schoolchildren Undergo Surgery in Moscow - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Three Kazan schoolchildren who were the most severely injured in Tuesday's shooting underwent surgery in Moscow and their treatment continues, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The three most severely injured children were operated on yesterday in the evening and today in Moscow. We continue surgical intervention, this is required by the situation," Murashko said at a government meeting.

The minister recalled that the most severely injured five children and three adults, as well as the mother of an injured girl, were transported by the Ministry of Emergencies from Kazan to six hospitals in Moscow.

A 19 year old gunman opened fire in a school in the main city of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Tuesday. According to regional authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and over twenty more people were injured in the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Russia Kazan From Government

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

6 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

7 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.