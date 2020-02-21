UrduPoint.com
Three New Cases Of Novel Coronavirus Detected In Northern Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:51 PM

Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan, specifically in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing local officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan, specifically in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing local officials.

According to the broadcaster, two of the patients are brothers who go to elementary school together, while the other is a woman in her 40s working as a quarantine officer at New Chitose Airport.

The officials said that the two brothers had been hospitalized due to fever. The woman also reported having a fever but was recuperating at home.

The new cases bring the total number of infected persons in Japan to 731. The number includes the 634 cases on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been docked and quarantined near Yokohama port since February 3 after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

The new strain of coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already resulted in over 2,200 fatalities, and infected some 76,000 people.

