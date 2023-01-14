UrduPoint.com

Three New Ministers Sworn In In Peru

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Three New Ministers Sworn In in Peru

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Peru's President Dina Boluarte has sworn in the country's new interior and labor ministers, as well as the new minister of women and vulnerable populations, as part of a cabinet reshuffle amid an investigation into government actions against protesting supporters of former President Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte named Vicente Romero as the new Interior Minister on Friday, to replace Victor Rojas. The swearing in ceremony was broadcast by the president's office on social media.

At the same time, Luis Alfonso Adrianzen Ojeda replaced Eduardo Garcia Birimisa as the new Minister of Labor and Promotion of Employment, while Nancy Tolentino Gamarra was sworn in as the new Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, taking over from Grecia Rojas Ortiz.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Castillo has since been accused of rebellion and conspiracy and several corruption cases have been opened against the former president, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.

Demonstrators in Peru are calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 49 people have died since the start of the protests on December 10, while around 1,140 have been injured.

Related Topics

Election Injured Corruption Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote Social Media Died Nancy Same Peru Dina July December Congress Criminals Women Post All From Government Cabinet Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th January 2023

21 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

9 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

10 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.