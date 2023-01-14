Three New Ministers Sworn In in Peru

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Peru's President Dina Boluarte has sworn in the country's new interior and labor ministers, as well as the new minister of women and vulnerable populations, as part of a cabinet reshuffle amid an investigation into government actions against protesting supporters of former President Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte named Vicente Romero as the new Interior Minister on Friday, to replace Victor Rojas. The swearing in ceremony was broadcast by the president's office on social media.

At the same time, Luis Alfonso Adrianzen Ojeda replaced Eduardo Garcia Birimisa as the new Minister of Labor and Promotion of Employment, while Nancy Tolentino Gamarra was sworn in as the new Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, taking over from Grecia Rojas Ortiz.

Protests against the interim government began to take place across Peru following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7, after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026. Castillo was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against him on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Castillo has since been accused of rebellion and conspiracy and several corruption cases have been opened against the former president, who maintains that all accusations against him are political persecution by the opposition.

Demonstrators in Peru are calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. At least 49 people have died since the start of the protests on December 10, while around 1,140 have been injured.