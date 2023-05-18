Three New Vessels Authorized to Participate Under Black Sea Grain Deal - UN Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized three new vessels to participate in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for the first time since May 4, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"For the first time since the fourth of May, the Joint Coordination Center agreed to authorize new vessels to participate in the Black Sea Initiative. The JCC today authorized three new inbound vessels heading to Odesa," Haq said during a press briefing.

The United Nations welcomes the decision to partially resume inbound movement activities, it also calls on all the parties involved to ensure that the authorization for the new vessels is done for the three agreed-on Black Sea ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny - to maximize capacity and meet demand.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed Russia's decision to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another 60 days and said the remaining outstanding issues would be worked on by the parties to the agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that five systemic tasks await to be solved within the framework of the United Nations-Russia memorandum, among them the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

Haq said Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations might meet either tomorrow or early next week to work on solving the outstanding issues.