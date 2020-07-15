Three New York City Officers Attacked by Protesters Sustain Serious Injuries - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Three New York City police officers attacked by protesters on the Brooklyn Bridge have suffered serious injuries, the department said on Wednesday.

"Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries," the department said in a Twitter message.

"This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated."

Clashes between Black Lives Matter and pro-police demonstrators erupted on the bridge earlier in the day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wendesday ended a curfew he imposed last week. He also promised to cut the NYPD's budget and turn over some of the money saved to social services as the protesters have demanded.