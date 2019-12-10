UrduPoint.com
Three Nigerian Security Staff Executed In Islamist Video

Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

Jihadists in northeast Nigeria have released a video showing the execution of two soldiers and a policeman, posted online late Monday by the Islamic State group (IS) propaganda agency Amaq

The video, dated Sunday, was made by a branch of Boko Haram that has sworn allegiance to IS known as the Islamic State Group in West Africa (ISWAP).

Its release came days after the militants announced the kidnapping of 14 people, including two aid workers and, according to the jihadists, six members of the security forces.

It shows three men in plain clothes kneeling in a field, introducing themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces before masked men in fatigues open fire on them.

One of the three victims introduced himself as a police sergeant, saying the jihadists had "captured" him when he was on his way to Maiduguri, the capital of Nigeria's northeastern Borno state.

Those abducted last Wednesday included two Red Cross workers.

ISWAP claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, saying six members of the Nigerian security forces were among the hostages.

The group was taken on the highway outside Maiduguri at a fake security checkpoint set up by the militants disguised as Nigerian soldiers.

ISWAP focuses on military targets, while Boko Haram mainly attacks civilians.

The splinter group has released several grisly execution videos of security personnel, with the victims dressed in orange jumpsuits mimicking IS-style executions.

The decade-long insurgency in Nigeria has claimed some 35,000 lives and displaced about two million from their homes in the northeast of the West African country.

