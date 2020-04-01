UrduPoint.com
Three Nuclear Sector Workers In Russia Test Positive For COVID-19 - Rosatom Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Three nuclear sector workers tested positive in Russia, one in Hungary, Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, said Wednesday.

"At the moment, we have four confirmed cases of the infection. One of them is abroad, in Hungary.

A Hungarian citizen tested positive for the coronavirus, she works for Ganz company, a subsidiary of Atomenergomash. She was not in contact with the Russian citizens," Likhachev said in a video address to the sector.

"In the country [Russia], there are three patients. All of them in Rosenergoatom," Likhachev said.

