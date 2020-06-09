UrduPoint.com
Three Of Four US Troops Hurt In Iraq Plane Crash Released From Medical Care - Coalition

Tue 09th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Three of four US troops injured in a military plane crash in Iraq have been treated and released,  Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesperson Myles Caggins said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a C-130 military transport aircraft overshot the runway at Iraq's Taji Airbase and crashed into a wall, causing a small fire and structural damage.

"Three of four troops injured in the Taji C-130H crash were treated and released. One more [is] recovering under medical care," Caggins said in a tweet.

The incident remains under investigation, the US-led coalition spokesman added.

Camp Taji is a military installation used by coalition forces located about 17 miles north of Baghdad.

