Three of Four Victims of Shooting in Berlin Seriously Injured - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Three of the four victims of the shooting in Berlin were seriously injured, they have gunshot and knife wounds, the city police told Sputnik.

Four people were wounded on Friday in Berlin's Wedding district, police are conducting a special operation, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported earlier. A police operation is underway in the area, the victims were sent to hospitals.

"We are talking about four men. ...

They have gunshot and stab wounds. Three were seriously wounded, one lightly. The police are working on the spot, interviewing witnesses," a police spokesperson said.

When asked whether the suspect had been identified, she replied that she could not talk about it, "the participation of each victim is being examined."

The police did not reject the version of the terrorist attack in connection with the incident, their spokesperson noted that "the investigation is just beginning."