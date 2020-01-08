UrduPoint.com
Three Ottawa University Students Among Victims Of Ukrainian Jet Crash In Iran- Spokeswoman

Three Ottawa University Students Among Victims of Ukrainian Jet Crash in Iran- Spokeswoman

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) At least three victims of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines' plane in Tehran were students of the University of Ottawa (uOttawa), Isabelle Mailloux Pulkinghorn, communications officer of the university, told Sputnik.

"I am terribly saddened to tell you that, at this time, we are aware of 3 uOttawa students amongst the victims of flight PS752.

We are still trying to asses if any other students, faculty or staff members were also on the plane. Details to follow," Pulkinghorn said.

All 176 people on board died. The jet had been headed for Kiev.

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, 82 victims were Iranian citizens, 63 Canadian, 11 Ukrainian, 10 Swedish, four Afghan, three German and three victims were citizens of the United Kingdom. Most of them were students.

