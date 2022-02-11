Three out of Four Normandy Talk Participants Unwilling to Implement Minsk Accord - Kozak

The Thursday meeting of the Normandy Format political advisers showed that three out of four participants are not willing to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Thursday meeting of the Normandy Format political advisers showed that three out of four participants are not willing to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday.

"It became clear that all these years, seven years - in two days it will be seven years of the Minsk Package of measures - they were playing a game. It turned out that three of the four participants in the Normandy format were not ready to implement the Minsk agreements. Even mentioning the provisions themselves - we offered to quote ... colleagues told us that this is not possible," Kozak told reporters.