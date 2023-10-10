Open Menu

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed In Israel Gaza Strike: Media Union

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Three Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza strike: media union

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three Palestinian journalists were killed early Tuesday in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, a media union and an official said, as heavy fighting rages for a fourth day.

The latest deaths bring the number of Palestinian journalists killed in the fighting since Saturday to seven, the Hamas-run media office said in a statement.

The Gaza Journalists' syndicate announced "the martyrdom of three journalists in the Gaza Strip in the ongoing Israeli aggression".

The media chief of Gaza's Hamas-run government, Salameh Maarouf, identified the three as Said al-Taweel, director of Al-Khamisa news agency; press photographer Mohammed Sobboh, and Hisham Nawajhah, a correspondent for a Gaza news agency.

They were killed in a strike while covering the evacuation of a residential building near Gaza City's fishing port, Maarouf said, condemning Israel's "criminal behaviour against journalists".

Members of the press were standing several dozen metres (yards) from the building after a resident received a telephone call from the Israeli army warning of an imminent strike, an AFP correspondent reported.

Witnesses said the Israeli strike hit a different building, closer to where the journalists had been.

Journalist Asad Shamlakh was killed on Sunday, the media office statement said, adding two cameramen were missing and 10 journalists had been wounded.

Three journalists were killed on Saturday, according to the Palestinian statement and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The New York-based media rights group said on Monday that Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi, a photographer, Mohammad Jarghoun, a reporter, and Mohammad El-Salhi had been shot dead in different incidents.

"We call on all sides to remember that journalists are civilians and should not be targeted," Sherif Mansour of the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement.

"Accurate reporting is critical during times of crisis and the media has a vital role to play in bringing news from Gaza and Israel to the world."

Related Topics

Dead World Army Israel Gaza Criminals Sunday Media All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan today

39 minutes ago
 Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit fro ..

Indian lawyer extols Zainab Abbas for her exit from India

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi ..

Mahira Khan shares glimpses from her joyful mehndi night

2 hours ago
 Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upo ..

Tarar assures protective bail for Nawaz Sharif upon his return

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri L ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 08 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and V ..

Burgundy Black: The Stylish Fusion of Luxury and Versatility in the vivo Y27

2 hours ago
Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire tal ..

Hamas official signals readiness for ceasefire talks as death toll rises

3 hours ago
 Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critic ..

Borouge signs agreement with NPCC to supply critical materials for energy projec ..

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

PM Kakar to visit Quetta today

4 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin N ..

On behalf of UAE President, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Uganda National ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Fiji on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World