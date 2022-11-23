UrduPoint.com

Three Palestinians Detained In Connection With Explosions In Jerusalem - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Three Palestinians have been detained in connection with the explosions near the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning, the i24NEWS broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred near the bus stop, with another one hitting a bus there shortly after.

According to Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, 18 people were injured. One person was later reported dead. The Israeli police have been studying different versions of the causes of the explosions, including a terrorist act.

