Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed three Palestinians on Monday, in a raid that saw seven Israeli security personnel wounded and rare helicopter fire as the army said it pursued "wanted suspects".

"Three Palestinians were martyred as a result of the occupation (Israeli) aggression on Jenin" in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, adding at least 45 others were wounded.

One of those killed was a teenager, 15-year-old Ahmed Saqer, the ministry said in a statement. It named the other two as Qassam Abu Saria, 29, and Khaled Assassa, 21.

Israel said that two soldiers and five Israel Border Police officers were wounded in the fighting.