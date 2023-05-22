UrduPoint.com

Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Army Fire In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

NABLUS, Palestine , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Three Palestinians were killed and six others wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"The result of the aggression on Balata camp near the city of Nablus is three martyrs, and six injuries," the ministry said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army stormed the Balata camp and besieged a number of homes, leading to clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

Three Palestinian homes were blown up in the Israeli operation.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to the Palestinian official Wafa news agency, at least 156 Palestinians, including 26 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year.

