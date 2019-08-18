UrduPoint.com
Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Servicemen At Gaza Border - Medics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Servicemen at Gaza Border - Medics

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli forces fire on the border fence in the Gaza Strip, an official from the local health ministry, Mohammed Mahmoud, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The bodies of three Palestinians arrived at dawn at [a local] hospital today. They were killed by the Israeli military in a night incident at the border," the official said.

In the early hours of Sunday, Israel Defense Forces said they opened fire at an armed group of Palestinians near the Gaza border following several rockets being launched at Israel from the enclave in recent days.

Tensions often flare up on the Israeli-Gaza border, resulting in casualties from both sides. This is the fourth such incident since the start of the month. The most serious one happened a week ago when Israeli soldiers killed four Palestinians trying to cross the border.

