Three Palestinians Killed In West Bank Clashes With Israeli Army

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli army

Hebron, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Three Palestinians were killed on Monday in the occupied West Bank in two separate clashes with the Israeli army, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Two Palestinians in their 20s were killed in an Israeli army operation in Dura, in the southern West Bank, witnesses told an AFP journalist.

"All of a sudden, soldiers arrived in our town and started shooting at people without any warning," Mohammed Rabaei, head of Dura hospital, told AFP.

Nine people were wounded in the violence, including four in a critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Another Palestinian was killed further north in Tulkarem province, according to the health ministry.

More Stories From World