Three Palestinians Killed In West Bank Clashes With Israeli Army
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 09:26 PM
Three Palestinians were killed on Monday in the occupied West Bank in two separate clashes with the Israeli army, the Palestinian health ministry said
Hebron, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Three Palestinians were killed on Monday in the occupied West Bank in two separate clashes with the Israeli army, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Two Palestinians in their 20s were killed in an Israeli army operation in Dura, in the southern West Bank, witnesses told an AFP journalist.
"All of a sudden, soldiers arrived in our town and started shooting at people without any warning," Mohammed Rabaei, head of Dura hospital, told AFP.
Nine people were wounded in the violence, including four in a critical condition, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
Another Palestinian was killed further north in Tulkarem province, according to the health ministry.
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
More Stories From World
-
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO27 seconds ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated27 minutes ago
-
Alcarez dominates on return to Australian Open as Swiatek shines27 minutes ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc3 hours ago
-
French double in Dakar Rally as Loeb and Van Beveren win stage nine3 hours ago
-
Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief3 hours ago
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries4 hours ago
-
Kenya to charge cult leader with murder, terrorism4 hours ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow4 hours ago
-
China's existing tallest Buddhist stone pillar under renovation4 hours ago
-
Roma sack Mourinho, eye former star De Rossi as successor5 hours ago
-
China economy grew around 5.2% in 2023: Premier5 hours ago