Three Parties Set to Pass Threshold For Seats in Kyrgyz Parliament - Preliminary Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Three political parties in Kyrgyzstan are expected to surpass the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Central Asian country's parliament, according to the preliminary results of Sunday's parliamentary elections that have been published by the Central Election Commission.

According to data from 1,285 of the 2,475 polling stations, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan is leading the way with 21.

9 percent of the vote. The Birimdik Party is so far in second place with 21.6 percent, followed in third place by the Kyrgyzstan Party, which has garnered 9.6 percent.

Polling stations opened in Krygyzstan at 08:00 local time on Sunday [02:00 GMT] before closing 12 hours later. According to legislation in the Central Asian country, parties must achieve more than 7 percent of total votes, and no less than 0.7 percent in any one region, to gain seats in the country's parliament.