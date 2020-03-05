UrduPoint.com
Three Passenger Planes Preparing For Emergency Landing In Russia Over 'Bomb' Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Sukhoi Superjet-100 is preparing for an emergency landing in Syktyvkar after an anonymous "bomb" threat, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Sukhoi Superjet-100 is preparing for an emergency landing in Syktyvkar after an anonymous "bomb" threat, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik.

Two other planes are also preparing for an emergency landing in Omsk and Rostov-on-Don over similar threats, sources told Sputnik earlier on Thursday.

Several planes had to go off route this week over similar threats that turned out to be false.

It is unclear if the incidents are linked to a series of fake threats that had lately been plaguing schools, shopping malls, train stations and courts in various Russian cities.

