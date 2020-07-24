UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Dead, 1 Missing Amid Heavy Rains, Flash Floods In S. Korea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

Three People Dead, 1 Missing Amid Heavy Rains, Flash Floods in S. Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Three people have died and one is missing as torrential rains have hit South Korea, causing flash floods across the country, media reported on Friday, citing the emergency services.

According to the country's Central Disaster Management Headquarters, cited by the Yonhap news agency, three men were discovered dead in their cars, inundated with rainwater, late on Thursday in the southern city of Busan.

Another person is said to have been swept away by flooding water in the nearby city of Ulsan.

Meanwhile, at least 195 people have been evacuated, and at least 51 have been rescued, according to the reports.

During the summer, South Korea, like many other Asian countries, suffers from heavy rains and flooding, which often cause damage to infrastructure and leads to casualties.

Related Topics

Dead Water Died Ulsan Busan South Korea Media From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

‘Bat forever’

32 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

2 hours ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.