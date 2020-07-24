Three People Dead, 1 Missing Amid Heavy Rains, Flash Floods in S. Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Three people have died and one is missing as torrential rains have hit South Korea, causing flash floods across the country, media reported on Friday, citing the emergency services.

According to the country's Central Disaster Management Headquarters, cited by the Yonhap news agency, three men were discovered dead in their cars, inundated with rainwater, late on Thursday in the southern city of Busan.

Another person is said to have been swept away by flooding water in the nearby city of Ulsan.

Meanwhile, at least 195 people have been evacuated, and at least 51 have been rescued, according to the reports.

During the summer, South Korea, like many other Asian countries, suffers from heavy rains and flooding, which often cause damage to infrastructure and leads to casualties.