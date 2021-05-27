UrduPoint.com
Three People Dead, 15 Trapped As Result Of Gold Mine Collapse In Ghana - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) An illegal gold mine has collapsed in southern Ghana, leaving three people dead and 15 more trapped under the debris, media reported.

Two people have been rescued and sent to a hospital in critical condition, the Modern Ghana news outlet reported on late Wednesday.

Other media outlets report about a larger number of trapped people: up to 40 ones.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

