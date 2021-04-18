UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Dead, 2 Injured In Bar Shooting In Wisconsin - Law Enforcement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three People Dead, 2 Injured in Bar Shooting in Wisconsin - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Three people died and two others were injured in a bar shooting in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

"On Sunday April 18th, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies and detectives responded to the Somers House Tavern (1548-Sheridan Road) for reports of a shooting that occurred early this morning at about 12:42 A.

M. The shooting resulted in three fatalities. To other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries," the sheriff's department said in a statement, adding that this seems to be an isolated incident.

According to the department, the suspect, described as an African American man over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hoodie, has not been located yet.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Man April Sunday

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.