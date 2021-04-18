Three People Dead, 2 Injured in Bar Shooting in Wisconsin - Law Enforcement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Three people died and two others were injured in a bar shooting in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

"On Sunday April 18th, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies and detectives responded to the Somers House Tavern (1548-Sheridan Road) for reports of a shooting that occurred early this morning at about 12:42 A.

M. The shooting resulted in three fatalities. To other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries," the sheriff's department said in a statement, adding that this seems to be an isolated incident.

According to the department, the suspect, described as an African American man over six feet tall wearing a light-colored hoodie, has not been located yet.