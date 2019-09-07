UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three People Dead After Lingling Typhoon Hits South Korea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:27 PM

Three People Dead After Lingling Typhoon Hits South Korea - Reports

Three South Korean nationals have died due to Lingling typhoon that is currently moving across the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Three South Korean nationals have died due to Lingling typhoon that is currently moving across the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Saturday.

The typhoon hit the peninsula earlier Saturday, causing multiple accidents.

It has left South Korean territory and is currently moving through North Korea.

According to Yonhap news agency, South Korean casualties include a 61-year-old man, a woman in her 70s, and a bus driver of unknown age.

Prior to the typhoon's arrival both countries took precautionary measures, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally overseeing preparations in his country.

Related Topics

Driver Died Man North Korea Kim Jong Women Media

Recent Stories

Trump Congratulates Moscow, Kiev With Releasing De ..

53 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar for 100pc literacy rate in Pun ..

54 seconds ago

Govt not to tolerate extra-judicial killings: Law ..

56 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan orders early removal of danger ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor terms IELL as Sindh University's p ..

3 minutes ago

Operation against illegal occupants of Karachi Dev ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.