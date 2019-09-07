Three People Dead After Lingling Typhoon Hits South Korea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Three South Korean nationals have died due to Lingling typhoon that is currently moving across the Korean Peninsula, local media reported on Saturday.

The typhoon hit the peninsula earlier Saturday, causing multiple accidents.

It has left South Korean territory and is currently moving through North Korea.

According to Yonhap news agency, South Korean casualties include a 61-year-old man, a woman in her 70s, and a bus driver of unknown age.

Prior to the typhoon's arrival both countries took precautionary measures, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally overseeing preparations in his country.