Three People Dead as Result of Single-Engine Plane Crash in US State of Georgia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) A single-engine plane has crashed in the US state of Georgia, leaving three people dead, regional media reported.

According to the WSB-TV broadcaster, the plane took off from the town of Gainesville and was heading for Daytona Beach in Florida.

The aircraft crashed shortly after the take-off outside Gainesville and firefighters, who arrived at the site soon after that, found the bodies of three victims.

Five people have been evacuated from a nearby home over the fuel spill.