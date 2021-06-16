Three People Dead as Small Plane Crashes in Eastern DRC - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A plane crash in the Bukavu city in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed three lives on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to the Radio Okapi outlet, a commercial aircraft took off at Kavumu Airport and crashed not far from the area at around 12:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

The victims were a passenger and two crew members, the outlet stated.