Three People Dead In Blast In Turkey While Disposing Firework Plant's Explosives - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Three People Dead in Blast in Turkey While Disposing Firework Plant's Explosives - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A least three people died and twelve people have been injured in an explosion in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya while transporting fireworks for disposal from a fireworks factory where a blast took place last week, Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and emergency services.

Soylu said that 11 servicemen and a truck driver had been injured by the explosion. The agency reported that the incident occurred during the unloading of the cargo from a truck.

Last Friday, a blast occurred at the factory located near the town of Hendek, killing at least six people and leaving more than 114 others with injuries.

