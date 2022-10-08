Three People Dead in Blast on Crimean Bridge - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) There people have died in a blast on the Crimean Bridge, according to preliminary data, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, three people died as a result of the incident.

They were presumably passengers of a car, which was near the exploded track. As of now, the bodies of a man and a women have been recovered from the water, their identities are being established." the committee stated.