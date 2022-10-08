Three People Dead in Blast on Crimean Bridge - Investigative Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) Three people have died in a blast on the Crimean Bridge, according to preliminary data, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"According to preliminary data, three people died as a result of the incident. They were presumably passengers of a car, which was near the exploded track. As of now, the bodies of a man and a women have been recovered from the water, their identities are being established." the committee stated.

Earlier in the day, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse.

According to Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov, the traffic on the Crimean Bridge is being steadily restored, as cars and buses have already started to pass through the bridge.

Railway communication on the bridge is also expected to be opened by the end of Saturday.