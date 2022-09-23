UrduPoint.com

Three People Dead In Explosion At Refinery In Argentina - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Three People Dead in Explosion at Refinery in Argentina - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Three workers died in an explosion followed by fire at a refinery in the western Argentine province of Neuquen, Argentine media reported on Thursday.

The explosion occurred on Thursday morning at the refinery of the New American Oil (NAO) company, news agency Telam reported, adding that around 90 firefighters and Civil Defense personnel managed to control the flames after several hours of fighting.

According to the news agency, one of the main crude oil tanks exploded.

"The prosecutor's office is working, examinations are being carried out and an investigation is underway into the causes of the fire," Deputy Secretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection of Neuquen Martin Giusti told a briefing, as quoted by the news agency.

After the explosion, oil and gas unions of the Argentine provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen, and La Pampa launched a strike "because of the disregard for life and safety" of the workers, the news agency added.

Related Topics

Fire Company Oil Died Neuquen Rio Negro Gas Media

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

30 minutes ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

30 minutes ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

37 minutes ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

37 minutes ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

37 minutes ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.