Three People Dead In Fire Outbreak At Hospital In Brazil's Rio De Janeiro - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Three People Dead in Fire Outbreak at Hospital in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro - Reports

Three people died in a fire outbreak at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Three people died in a fire outbreak at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Wednesday, citing the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

A fire erupted at Bonsucesu, Rio de Janeiro's main hospital on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate around 200 people.

According to the reports, the fire killed two women, aged 42 and 83, who were in the intensive care unit for patients with COVID-19. Both were said to have died during transfer and were not directly affected by the fire. Details regarding a third victim have not yet been reported.

The news portal cited hospital staff as saying that all patients in the building will be transferred to other hospitals. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Bonsucesu hospital is one of the biggest hospitals in Rio de Janeiro, receiving up to 2,000 persons a day.

More Stories From World

