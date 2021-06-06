UrduPoint.com
Three People Dead In Shooting Incident On Greek Island Corfu - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Three People Dead in Shooting Incident on Greek Island Corfu - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Three people have died in a shooting on the Greek island of Corfu, including the gunman himself, media reported on Sunday.

According to Greek broadcaster ERT, the incident took place at 11:30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT) near a large hotel complex in the Dassia area. It reported that the shooting could erupted out over financial issues.

The police sources say that the perpetrator used a hunting rifle.

The reports describe the victims as a French couple that lived in the area, but the news website Εnimerosi says the husband is a Greek man who lived in France for years. After killing the two, the shooter is reported to have gone to his house and killed himself.

According to the website startmediacorfu, the wife had a house that she rented to her killer, who is said to have owned rent.

