Three People Dead, Six Injured in Shooting in US' Miami - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Three people, including one woman, were killed and another six were wounded in a shooting attack near a hookah lounge in Miami, Florida, the Local 10 news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing the police.

The incident took place at about 2 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) during a graduation party in the Kendall suburb as people began leaving, according to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, as cited in the report. Two suspect vehicles described as dark-colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry are said to have driven up and someone opened fire.

The police said that one fleeing vehicle crashed into a wall at the Kendall campus of Miami-Dade College. Two deceased persons were found in the car along with a firearm.

All six survivors reportedly drove themselves to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The attack comes on the heels of a similar incident in late May, when a white van pulled up near a Miami-Dade banquet hall and three people opened fire, killing two people and injuring 21.