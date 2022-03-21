UrduPoint.com

Three People Dead, Two Missing After Vessel Sinks Off New Zealand's North Cape - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Three People Dead, Two Missing After Vessel Sinks Off New Zealand's North Cape - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) At least three people are dead and two are still missing after a charter boat sank off the North Cape, located in New Zealand's North Island, The New Zealand Herald reports citing police.

"The (search and rescue) operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility," Maritime New Zealand spokesman Nick Burt said, as quoted by the newspaper on Monday.

The vessel with ten people on board sank at around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (07:00 GMT).

Five people have been rescued, according to the country's maritime regulator, and are now in Kaitaia Hospital in stable condition.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Poor Sunday New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

18 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>