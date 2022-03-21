(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) At least three people are dead and two are still missing after a charter boat sank off the North Cape, located in New Zealand's North Island, The New Zealand Herald reports citing police.

"The (search and rescue) operation has been challenging due to the weather conditions and poor visibility," Maritime New Zealand spokesman Nick Burt said, as quoted by the newspaper on Monday.

The vessel with ten people on board sank at around 8 p.m. local time on Sunday (07:00 GMT).

Five people have been rescued, according to the country's maritime regulator, and are now in Kaitaia Hospital in stable condition.