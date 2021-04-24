Three People Detained After Deadly Stabbing Attack in Rambouillet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Three people were taken into custody on Friday night amid an investigation into the death of a female police worker killed in a stabbing attack in the French town of Rambouillet, BFMTV reports.

The assailant's father is one of the three people held in police custody, BFMTV reported late on Friday, citing a source close to the investigation.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that the stabbing attack in Rambouillet, a town located about 57 kilometers (35 miles) from Paris, was a terrorist act.

A 49-year-old administrative employee who worked for the national police service was stabbed in the throat near a police station in Rambouillet at around 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT) on Friday. The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who opened fire at him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to BFMTV, the last page viewed by the attacker on his smartphone was a YouTube video referring to jihad.